Ericsson CFO to step down in early 2024

The Swedish telecom company, Ericsson AB, revealed that its chief financial officer (CFO), Carl Mellander, will step down at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“We have come to a mutual agreement that this is a good time for a change, as the turnaround phase is completed and the foundation for the next chapter of Ericsson’s strategy has been laid,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Borje Ekholm said in the statement.

Mellander has worked with Ericsson for more than twenty-five years and has been a member of its executive team for almost seven years.

According to Yahoo Finance, the company said it will begin recruiting a replacement.

