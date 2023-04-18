Vietnam seeks support from international partners in energy transition

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha hosted a meeting to discuss further cooperation of energy transition with Principal Adviser on Energy Diplomacy at the European Union, Tibor Stelbaczky, and the UK’s special envoy on climate change, Chris Taylor, on Monday, 17 April 2023 in hanoi, Vietnam.

At the meeting, Ha expressed his wish that the EU and the UK will share experiences and technologies in clean energy transition that Vietnam would apply to achieving its goals in reducing greenhouse gas emissions towards net zero by 2050, reported Vietnam Plus.

As Vietnam has already established the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with its international partners including the EU, the UK, and other countries: France, Germany, the US, Italy, Canada, Japan, Norway and Denmark, the implementation of the agreement will need strong commitments from relevant parties, highlighted Tibor Stelbaczky.

Chris Taylor added that the UK and the EU are ready to support Vietnam in technical expertise, technology as well as methods of mobilizing necessary resources from global partner countries.

The JETP will mobilize an initial 15.5 billion USD of public and private finance over the next three to five years to support Vietnam’s transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-seeks-support-from-uk-eu-in-just-energy-transition/251689.vnp