Norwegian OKEA annual general meeting to be held in May

The Norwegian oil and gas company, OKEA, will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 9 AM (CEST) as a virtual meeting.

According to a press release, the meeting will be accessible online via Lumi AGM.

All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices.

Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 8 May 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST).

There is no requirement to pre-register for attending the meeting, however, attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts.

For more information, please visit https://www.okea.no/investor/general-meeting/.

Source: https://www.okea.no/investor/investor-news/okea-asa-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-3/