Business in Asia / Norway / Oil and Gas, Mining

Norwegian OKEA annual general meeting to be held in May

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Star Information Systems.

The Norwegian oil and gas company, OKEA, will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 9 AM (CEST) as a virtual meeting.

According to a press release, the meeting will be accessible online via Lumi AGM.

All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices.

Deadline for registration of advance votes and proxies is 8 May 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST).

There is no requirement to pre-register for attending the meeting, however, attendees must be logged in before the meeting starts.

For more information, please visit https://www.okea.no/investor/general-meeting/.

Source: https://www.okea.no/investor/investor-news/okea-asa-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-3/

Related posts:

Thai energy company Bangchak to invest in Norway Bangchak invests more in Norway OKEA SwedCham HK’s Annual General Meeting 2021 sets for 27 May The Thai Nordic Association welcomes new Chairman

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *