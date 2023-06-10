Ericsson commits to Thai Silicon Valley

Swedish Ericsson and Thailand’s Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) have announced ambitious plans to develop Thailand’s own version of Silicon Valley.

Ericsson detailed the project called “Thailand Digital Valley” in a statement this week. It will be located 50 miles east of Bangkok, with ambitions to “become Southeast Asia’s new digital hub.”

Around 20,000 jobs are expected to be created from the project. It is estimated to generate THB 5 billion (US$144 million) worth of foreign investments annually.

Ericsson and DEPA recently signed a MoU to partner up for projects to drive 5G-based digital transformation in Thailand. The two will work to establish an innovation lab in Thailand Digital Valley that will serve as a 5G testbed and service center.

“Thailand Digital Valley will play a significant role in uplifting the digital ecosystem of Thailand. It will help prompt the country to become Southeast Asia’s digital hub,” said Dr Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, DEPA President & CEO.

Source: developingtelecoms.com