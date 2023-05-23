Ericsson deploys 5G security solution for Malaysia’s DNB

Malaysian wholesale 5G provider DNB is deploying solutions from Ericsson to boost its network security.

This marks the first deployment of the Ericsson Security Manager (ESM) solution in Malaysia. It is claimed to boost security operations productivity by providing automated security management.

The platform provides security visibility and automates security processes in both the 5G RAN and core network.

“Building a secure 5G network requires a holistic approach through security standardization, development, deployment, and operations. With ESM, users of the 5G network will have the assurance that cyber threats are being efficiently monitored and managed. This will allow the users to leverage the benefits of 5G,” Alex Ooi, Chief Information Security Officer at DNB said.

“As the dependency on digitalized services grows, cybersecurity is a critical success factor. ESM allows DNB to gain full visibility and control of the security in 5G,” Keijo Mononen, Head of Security Solutions at Ericsson added.

Source: developingtelecoms.com