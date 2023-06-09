Grundfos Thailand celebrates 30 years as global leader in advanced sustainable water solutions

The global leading pump manufacturer based in Denmark, Grundfos, celebrated its 30th anniversary of operations in Thailand on 9 June 2023.

“Over the past three decades, Grundfos has expanded its presence in Thailand while maintaining a focus on helping our customers reach their sustainability goals. We attribute our successful, long-standing venture in Thailand to the country’s conducive business environment, vibrant corporate sector, and diverse talent pool,” Robert Dudzik, Country Director, Grundfos Thailand said.

According to a press release, Grundfos Thailand has worked on close to 14 milestone projects under Grundfos Energy Earnings (GEE), an innovative business model where customers upgrade their current equipment with Grundfos’ new energy-efficient solutions without any upfront investment. They are financed through a share of their realized energy savings, delivering a win-win outcome for the businesses and the environment.

The 14 projects alone have allowed Grundfos Thailand to help local businesses achieve total annual savings of 1,711,300 in kilowatt hours and over 804 tons in CO2 emissions per year, with around THB 37.4 million saved over the programme’s lifespan to date.

On this cheerful occasion, Grundfos Thailand also reaffirms its commitment to help the Asian country to accelerate its plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero by 2065.

Additionally, the firm will continue creating a work environment where employees can thrive and grow, in alignment with the values shared by more than 19,000 colleagues worldwide.

Source: Grundfos Thailand Press Release