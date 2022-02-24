EU imposes restrictive measures on 22 individuals and 4 entities in fourth round of sanctions in Myanmar

On 21 February, the European Union adopted a fourth round of sanctions in view of the continuing grave situation and of intensifying human rights violations in Myanmar following the military coup in the country on 1 February 2021.

According to this press release, the new listings target 22 persons and 4 entities, including government ministers, a member of the State Administrative Council and members of the Union Election Commission, as well as high-ranking members of the Myanmar Armed Forces (Tatmadaw). As regards the sanctioned entities, these are either state-owned companies providing substantive resources to the Tatmadaw, or private companies closely connected to the Tatmadaw’s top leadership. These companies are Htoo Group, IGE (International Group of Entrepreneurs), Mining Enterprise 1 (ME 1), and Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE).

Moreover, the EU states:

Restrictive measures now apply to a total of 65 individuals and 10 entities and include an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities. In addition, a travel ban applicable to the listed persons prevents these from entering or transiting through EU territory.

Existing EU restrictive measures also remain in place. These comprise an embargo on arms and equipment that can be used for internal repression, an export ban on dual-use goods for use by the military and border guard police, export restrictions on equipment for monitoring communications that could be used for internal repression, and a prohibition on military training for and military cooperation with the Tatmadaw.

The restrictive measures come in addition to the withholding of EU financial assistance directly going to the government and the freezing of all EU assistance that may be seen as legitimizing the junta.

The European Union is deeply concerned by the continuing escalation of violence in Myanmar and the evolution towards a protracted conflict with regional implications. Since the military coup, the situation has continuously and gravely deteriorated.

As a matter of priority, the EU reiterates its calls for an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and an end to the disproportionate use of force and the state of emergency. The European Union will continue to provide humanitarian assistance, in accordance with the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. The EU reiterates its call for the full and immediate respect of international humanitarian law.

The relevant legal acts, including the names of the persons concerned, will be published in the Official Journal.