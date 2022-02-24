SwedCham HK is recruiting a new part-time Finance and Administration Manager

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (SwedCham) is recruiting a new part-time Finance and Administration Manager.

About the position, SwedCham writes:

This is an excellent opportunity for finance, office, and operations professionals with an interest in international business, trade, and Swedish-Hong Kong relations. SwedCham is a small not-for-profit organization with a membership body of 200+ members.

This is a part-time role within the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong that will serve the organization and support the General Manager in all aspects of finance, operation management, and administration. Your primary responsibilities will be financial reporting, from budgeting to management of accounts, including compliance reporting to relevant external parties and the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors. You will also support the General Manager in all aspects of operation and office management, administration, and HR.

Find more information here