Typhoon Yagi has caused significant destruction in northern Vietnam over the past few days. The violent winds and rain have led to landslides, floods, and power outages in several cities.

The typhoon has had a devestating impact on Nothern Vietnam. So far, 226 people have died, over 100 people are still missing, and around 800 have been injured, Tuoi Tre News reports.

Videos from Ha Long Bay show the destruction from the typhoon, which is the most powerful storm to hit Asia in 2024. Trees have fallen, and windows from a hotel have been ripped out. The videos have been recorded by Jesper Larsen, a Danish resident, who lives and works in Ha Long Bay.

The Scandinavian embassies in Hanoi, including the Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish embassies, have issued multiple warnings about the typhoon and the subsequent landslides and flooding throughout the week.

The Norwegian, Danish and Finnish embassies in Hanoi have also expressed their condolences to the families and individuals affected by Typhoon Yagi.

Several countries, including Australia, Japan, South Korea and the U.S., have stated they were sending aid to Vietnam.