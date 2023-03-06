EU supports “One Billion Rising” campaign in Cambodia to empower women

The women empowerment campaign, “One Billion Rising (OBR) 2023”in Cambodia received support from the EU, Save the Children, Sverige, Diskonia, Heinrich Boll Stiftung and Norwegian People’s Aid, reported the Phnom Penh Post.

It was co-organised by the Cambodian Youth Network (CYN), Gender and Development for Cambodia, Phare Ponleu Selpak, SafeSpaceBtB, Transparency International Cambodia, the UN Youth Advisory Panel Cambodia, and Women for Peace Makers.

Under the theme, “Rise for the Freedom of Girls and Women of all Backgrounds,” “The campaign aims to promote the recognition of rights, freedom, and self-expression of girls and women from all backgrounds. It also aims to promote freedom from patriarchy created by the abuse of power and greed,”stated in a press release.

This year, about 304 participants from youth groups and civil society organizations joined the project.

Organizer Keo Yary, a project coordinator at CYN, said:

“On behalf of the youth association, I look forward to seeing more engagement from the public in the future,” as the campaign, she believed, is an effective platform to raise awareness in girls and women’s rights.

It allows people from different ages, genders, and backgrounds to learn about each other and reminds them it is their responsibility to make human’s equality happen.

Source: https://www.phnompenhpost.com/national/one-billion-rising-event-empowers-women-girls