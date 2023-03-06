Hungary delays vote on Sweden and Finland entering NATO bids

Hungary has delayed a vote on Sweden and Finland entering NATO bids after the country ‘s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, accused the Swedish and Finnish governments of spreading “blatant lies” about Hungary.

According to Helsinki Times, the latest delay pushes the vote back by two weeks to the parliamentary session beginning 20 March 2023.

Some members of the European Union and members of Hungary’s opposition parties were frustrated by the decision.

However, the Hungarian delegation is scheduled to meet with Swedish assembly Speaker Andreas Norlén and other lawmakers in Sweden’s parliament to discuss the issues (the previous accusation) today.

Source: https://www.helsinkitimes.fi/finland/finland-news/politics/23084-hungary-s-delegation-to-meet-swedish-and-finnish-lawmakers-for-talks-on-nato-accession-bid-ratification.html