EuroCham Vietnam co-host a webminar on custom rules and EVFTA

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam will co-host a webminar with HCMC Department of Customs on how to apply to the new rules regarding the Euro-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The event / webminar will take place on 26 August and 4 September 2020. The invitation said:

Join us for these special events to learn more about the updated regulations and procedures for products under the EVFTA, such as the recent Circular 11/2020/TT-BCT. The trainings will focus on addressing two specific issues related to rules of origin: C/O EUR1, Electronic C/O and self-certification, and Harmonized System (HS Codes).

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) entered into force on the 1st of August. To make sure our members can take full advantage of this agreement, EuroCham is co-organising two online training sessions with the HCMC Department of Customs.

You can send questions and comments in advance to Ms. Hong Anh at: eventsupport@eurochamvn.org – HCMC Customs will address these questions at the event and provide answers in writing afterwards.

WEBINAR INFORMATION

Time: 26 Aug 2020 and 04 Sep 2020 | From 8:30 – 11:30 AM

Ticket: VND 300,000 for members | VND 500,000 for non-members

Language: Vietnamese only

Please click here for registration.