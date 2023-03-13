European firms in Vietnam voice complaints over complicated work permit applications

The head of EuroCham Vietnam’s Policy Department, Dang Tuyet Vinh, recently shared that several members of the Chamber have voiced complaints over complicated long-term work permit applications the Vietnamese government requires and the long period they take to approve them during a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City last week.

According to Tuoitre News, the Vietnamese authorities are meant to review applications and issue work permits within ten working days. In reality, however, many foreign workers have found themselves waiting as long as four months.

Additionally, the qualifications required of foreign workers have made things difficult for many businesses as they must submit certified copies of their university degrees or equivalent qualifications and proof of at least three years of experience acquired outside of Vietnam related to the job they hope to work in the country.

Therefore, Vinh suggested the government issue more simplified instructions on the work permit and cut off its processing time as well.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/society/20230309/european-firms-in-vietnam-upset-over-complicated-work-permit-application/72034.html