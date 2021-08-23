Eurocham Vietnam launch campaign to support medical centers in the fight against Covid-19

The European Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) has launched the ‘Breathe Again Fund – Help frontline bring back life” to raise funds to support Vietnamese medical centers in the fight against Covid-19.

“Europe stands with Vietnam during these difficult times. We are in a race against time to raise funds and support hospitals and medical centers in the ﬁght against Covid19. Together, we help deliver medical equipment directly to the people so they can have the chance to breathe again. Your donation can save lives. Start donating now!,” EuroCham Vietnam writes.

It offers an important and timely complement to the extensive support offered by European governments and their taxpayers through COVAX for vaccine supply in Vietnam. All funds donated will be used to help procure and deliver equipment directly to people in need.

Follow Breathe Again Fund for further information and ways to donate