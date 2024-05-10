Finland helps Vietnam predict extreme weather

The Finnish Minister of Climate and Environment, Kai Mykkänen, states that the Finnish funded projects are doing quite well in Vietnam.

The projects focus on modernization of air quality, monitoring and management system in urban areas, and hydro-meteorological services. According to the Minister this has contributed to significantly improving the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting in early signs of extreme weather.

According to the minister, the Northern Center for Environmental Monitoring under the Vietnam Environment Administration, has a focus on expanding with a vision for 2050.

Source: Vietnam +