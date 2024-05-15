Price adjustment on Chinese cars in Denmark

The price of the Chinese Electric SUV Voyah Free has been significantly adjusted, due to bad sales in Denmark. So far there have only been sold 40 cars.

The Electric SUV Voyah Free Platinum addition now has a starting price at 399.990DKK. According to K.W Bruun this is an adjustment of 200.000DKK. However there was a 100.000 DKK discount on the first hundred cars that was sold, so one could argue that the price adjustment is just 100.000DKK.

“I have difficulty finding a car of the same size having the same horsepower and equipment as us. Both when it comes to buying and private leasing,” says Alexander Bachmann, head of product at Voyah Denmark.

He continues to explain that the new price adjustment is a strategy to just get the car out on the roads for people to experience them.

However, Ilyas Dogry, a consumer economic at FDM, isn’t convinced that the adjustment will have the desired effect as the market in the new price range is tough.

“The price adjustment however makes is clear that Voyah, as another Chinese brand Hongqi, has missed completely when pricing the cars for the Danish market,” says Ilyas Dogry.

Source: B.T.