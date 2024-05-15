Vietnamese Deputy PM meets Swedish Minister of Infrastructure and Housing

The Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha met with the Swedish Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson, on 15 May 2024 in Hanoi. At the meeting both countries expressed their wishes for future cooperation.

The Norwegian minister said, that Swedish firms are interested in business opportunities within fields of smart cities and smart transportation. He also underlined, that an increasing amount of Swedes are travelling to Vietnam. He mentioned, that both governmental business and activities that promote cultural exchange should contribute positively to Norway-Vietnam relations.

Tran Tong Ha mentioned, that Norwegian firms could possibly find Vietnamese partners within telecommunications, information technology, green energy conversion, human resource training for the semiconductor chip industry and smart infrastructure.

The Vietnamese Deputy PM said that the bilateral collaboration of the two countries have been sustainable and fruitful in various areas. He underlined, how the partnership has become equal and mutually beneficial and that Sweden is among the 10 major trading partners within the European Union.

Source: Vietnamplus.vn