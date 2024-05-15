China / International relations / Sweden

Sweden uncertain on Tariffs on Chinese cars

The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson are hesitant to follow the US.’s example and add European Tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles:

Sweden does not stand alone in its hesitation. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, isn’t convinced either:

“As far as tariffs are concerned, we are in agreement that it is a bad idea to dismantle global trade”.

So stated Ulf Kristersson during Olaf Scholz’s  visit to Sweden. Olaf Scholz also point out that half of the EV’s imported from China have been produced by Western manufacturers.

