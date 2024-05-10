Swedish Bluair launch in Thailand

The Swedish air purifier company Blueair has announced a launch in Thailand. The air purifiers from Sweden can be controlled by an app, and can trap particles smaller than PM 2.5.

The PM 2.5 dust in the big cities in has been one of the big concerns of Thailand in recent years. The World Health Organizations has empathized the importance of the clean air as the small particles can easily access the body and cause long term damage.

Blueair is a very well-known purifier, and their devices are being used in institutions and hospitals in the U.K, Scandinavia, Japan, India etc.

Source: Bangkok Post