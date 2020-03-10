Finland officially recognized as a friend of Vietnam

The ties between Finland and Vietnam became stronger at a friendship-ceremony in Hanoi 6 March 2020. At the ceremony the president of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations Nguyen Phuong Nga recognized the Finland – Vietnam Friendship Association (FVFA) as a part of the Vietnamese Friendship Order.

In the following speech Nguyen Phuong Nga is reported by the Vietnamese daily Vietnam Plus to praise the FVFA’S contributions to strengthening solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the Nordic and Asian country, through support to the Vietnamese people via humanitarian projects, regularly hosting fund-raising activities in support of Vietnam and hosting seminars popularizing Vietnam, its culture and people.

Nga hopes that the FVFA will continue to be a bridge between the Nordic and Asian country, linking the Finnish and Vietnamese people, according to Vietnam Plus.

