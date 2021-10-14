Finland participates virtually and onsite at COP15 in Kunming China 

A large Finnish delegation led by Minister of Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen will participate virtually in the UN Biodiversity Conference COP15 in Kunming China, the Embassy of Finland in Beijing reports.

The first section of the UN Biodiversity Agreement has started but due to travel restrictions in China, attendees at the meeting are mostly people living in China.

According to the Embassy, urgent actions to stop biodiversity poverty are an important agenda for Finland, and Mari Korhonen and Jaakko Koivusaari from the trade team at the Embassy of Finland in Beijing are present onsite during the conference.

The UN Biodiversity Conference will convene governments from around the world to agree to a new set of goals for nature over the next decade through the Convention on Biological Diversity post-2020 framework process.

The framework sets out an ambitious plan to implement broad-based action to bring about a transformation in society’s relationship with biodiversity and to ensure that, by 2050, the shared vision of living in harmony with nature is fulfilled.