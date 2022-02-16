Embassy of Finland in Beijing hosted winter reception at the Ambassador’s residence 

On 13 February, the Embassy of Finland in Beijing hosted a winter reception at the Ambassador’s residence together with the Ministry of Education and Culture, Finland’s Olympic Committee, and the city of Lahti.

The highlight of the evening was the ice hockey match between Finland and Sweden and the participants watched the game in the garden.

Christer Ekholm who works at ABB in Beijing had hoped to be able to watch the match live but due to covid-19 restrictions, he had to watch the game on a big screen.

To HS he says, “The Olympics are part of the reason I’m here. When I last signed an employment contract two years ago, I thought I could also watch the Olympics live”.

Also, Katja Kinnunen, an optician from Kuopio who has lived in Beijing for 17 years, would have bought tickets to watch ice hockey and figure skating live. Until the last moment, he hoped China would have sold tickets to those events in Beijing.

In addition to watching the game, the participants eat pea soup made by the Finnish restaurant Moi in Beijing and creamy and jam-filled buns.

