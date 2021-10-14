Join the haunted house tour with Hong Kong a la Carte & SwedCham

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites you to celebrate Halloween with a spooky Hong Kong tour on 28 October.

More about the event:

Rife with haunted houses, places, and folklore, Hong Kong is the perfect city for a spooky walking tour. With Halloween just around the corner, we are thrilled to present tailor-made ghosts and superstition tour especially for SwedCham members and friends from our member company Hong Kong a la Carte.

The 3-hour excursion through the historic streets of Wan Chai, Central, and Sai Ying Pun makes an ideal introduction to the unusual history of Hong Kong. Be sure to bring a pair of comfy shoes and … a little courage.

When? Thursday 28th of October 7.00-10.00PM

Where? Starting in Wan Chai continuing to Central and Sai Ying Pun

Price? Members HKD200, Non-members HKD275

Find more information and sign up here