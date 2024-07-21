IKEA says power bank may catch fire

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is recalling Varmfront power bank 10,400 mAh (model number E2038) with date stamp 2313, 2316, 2318 or 2319, or Varmfront power bank 5,200 mAh (model number E2037) with date stamp 2318, 2319 or 2322.

Those with these models of the power banks should stop using them immediately and contact Ikea for a full refund.

The Varmfront power banks may pose a fire safety risk due to a manufacturing error which is isolated to units with the above date stamps.

Thirty-six affected units have been sold in Singapore and no incidents have been reported.

Varmfront power banks with other date stamps are not affected by this recall. Users need to check the printing on the back of the power bank to confirm if the unit is affected.

The affected power banks can be returned to any Ikea store for a full refund without the need for proof of purchase or receipt.