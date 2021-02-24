FinnCham invited to a webinar about HK Tax Declaration

On 18 February 2021 the Finnish Chamber of Commerce together with The Belgium-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (BLCC HK), released an invitation to an exciting webinar ”HK Tax Declarations 2020” presented by Fidinam.

During this webinar, there will be discussions about several relevant topics, such as: did Covid-19 impact your corporate or personal situation? How to declare your 2020 income and profits?

The webinar will dive deeper into the profit, salaries as well as employers tax returns of 2020.

The event is FREE for FinnCham Members and the registration ends on February 23rd, Tuesday at 4:00 pm. Join us today for this insightful webinar! Hope to see you there!

Register here