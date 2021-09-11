Community news / Finland / Hong Kong

Join FinnCham HKs Sustainability committee for Beach Cleanup Day 2021 

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong is inviting you to join the Beach Cleanup Day 2021, organized by FinnCham’s Sustainability committee at Pui O beach in Lantau on 18 September.

More about the event:

Time to clean up and contribute to our society! Let’s save our Earth and promote Sustainability.

On 18th September is the world-clean-up day. To support environmental protection, we decided to go Green! FinnCham is organizing a beach clean-up activity on 18th September in Pui O beach starting at 1000. Here are the details of the event:

If you travel to Pui O from Central:

  1. We will leave from Central pier number 6 with the ferry: Central – Mui Wo.
  2. Then we would Take the 8:30 ferry, where pets are allowed
  3. From Mui Wo, we can take bus 1 or 3M to Pui O beach.
  4. We would take the Bus and stop at Lo Uk Tsuen.

If you travel to Pui O from Tung Chung:

  1. You could take the Bus 3M directly
  2. Stop at San Wai Tsuen and walk to Pui O beach

Bring with you: sun protection, gloves, and a bag to collect trash, a water bottle, and an octopus card. This is an organic event – the most important is to enjoy the day, and collect as much trash as you can! Join for a Beach Cleanup at Pui O beach in Lantau.

Find more information and sign up here

