FinnCham webinar how to align work with your personal passion

On 18 May 2021 the Finnish Chamber of Commerce invited to their next webinar, the invitation says:

The Diversity and Inclusiveness Committee of FinnCham HK would like to invite you to their webinar called ”Work-Life Integration: Contemporary Perspectives and Cross-Cultural Learning from Hong Kong and Finland”

Webinar explores the biggest challenges and greatest benefits in aligning professional and personal life. Our panel will share different perspectives from Finland and Hong Kong and lessons learned in terms of integrating work and personal goals. Please join our free event to hear ideas on how you or your organization could support desired working arrangements.

Read more and register here.