Denmark celebrated International Day for Biological Diversity with history from the archive

Did you know? 22 May marks The International Day for Biological Diversity.

Denmark and Thailand have a long shared history of collaboration in biodiversity – especially within flora and fauna.

Over the last 400 years, several Danish scientific expeditions have come to Thailand with support from Danish and Thai governments and various organisations.

The first known Danish scientific project in Thailand took place in 1899 when a group of Danish scientists, sponsored by The East Asiatic Company, the Carlsberg Foundation, and the Danish government arrived in Siam under the leadership of the botanist Johannes Schmidt and the zoologist Ole Mortensen. The group spent three months on the island of Koh Chang.

In this desolate and almost unknown area, the expedition studied land and marine life along the eastern coast of The Gulf of Siam. They collected samples that were later distributed to museums all over the world and wrote important papers that were published in leading scientific publications. They also made ground-breaking discoveries involving corals, shellfish, and insects, and, perhaps most importantly, they investigated the vital ecosystem of the Thai mangrove swamps.

