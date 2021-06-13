Finnish consul in Thailand on VDO

On 7 June 2021 the Embassy of Finland in Thailand introduced Consul Katariina Hautamäki-Huuki.

The introduction note says:

Meet our Consul Katariina Hautamäki-Huuki who is in charge of the Consular Services sector at the Embassy. In the video she will explain what kind of services our Consular and Immigration teams provide and why they are so important part of Embassy’s work.

This video is a part of a series of posts that show what the Embassy of Finland seeks to do in Thailand. Get to know more of Consul Katariina here.