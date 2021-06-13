Business in Asia / Sweden / Thailand

LOKALT collection by IKEA is now available

11 June 2021 IKEA launched the latest collection LOKALT worldwide. This unique collection promotes social entrepreneurs from Thailand and other places to create opportunities and livelihood for local artisans.

‘LOKALT’ i a unique collection launched in collaboration with local designers and social enterprises from 3 countries, namely Thailand, Jordan and India. conveying contemporary designs combined with local handicrafts. The design is of household items that reflect culture, way of life, and traditional craftsmanship. It aims to promote career opportunities for local artisans in each country to integrate with the wisdom of local artisans.

Meet the collection “LOKALT” contemporary home decoration design combined with the wisdom of local artisans,  from 3 June 2021 at IKEA  Bangna and online  from 7 June 2021.

