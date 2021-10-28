DCC Hong Kong host InterCham Young Professional Cocktail Reception

The Danish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong welcomes you to join them for the 72nd InterCham Young Professional Cocktail and mingle on 3 November.

About the event, DCC Hong Kong writes:

The InterCham Young Professional Cocktail continues to be a must-visit event.

Take this opportunity to connect with people from around the world across a range of industries – and grow your network!

The ticket price includes 3 hours free-flow of wine, beers, soft drinks, and canapés.

All proceeds from this event go to the InterCham Scholarship Fund that supports local Hong Kong students in need.

*Please note that we need to respect the social distancing regulations in effect during our event, please follow any instructions from the venue staff unquestionably. Moreover, you will also need to have received at least one vaccination jab for the event and use the LeaveHomeSafe app to gain entry in addition to a valid paid ticket.

Find more information and sign up here