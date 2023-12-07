Finnish Embassy celebrates 50th anniversary of Vietnam

The Finnish Embassy in Vietnam held a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Finland relations. Also to celebrate the 106th Independence Day of Finland.

In HCMC on 6 December 2023, Finnish Ambassador Keijo Norvanto highlighted their long-lasting traditional development partnership on enhancing practical bilateral cooperation ties.

Together they are becoming more sustainable, competitive and prosperous, he said – adding Vietnam has been the largest trading partner of Finland in Southeast Asia.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, then congratulated Finland for its strong political system and socio-economic achievements after 106 years of establishment.

Hoan said that Vietnam has treasured its support from Finland especially during the struggle for national independence in the past, and the national construction cause nowadays.

Delegation exchanges have been promoted between the two sides, showcasing their willingness to keep developing the bilateral relations, he added.

Finally, he expressed his belief that despite global headwinds with non-traditional security challenges – such as pandemics and climate change – the nations will turn challenges into opportunities.

