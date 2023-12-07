Finnish Ambassador: This is why we’re the happiest country

For six years in a row, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world, bases on the World Happiness Survey.

Juha Markus Pyykkö, Finnish Ambassador to the Philippines, has shared some insight into why he believes his country has gotten such a title. And it’s not just about always having fun, CNN Philippines writes in its article.

“For us, happiness is more like being content with one’s life,” Pyykkö said.

He then tried to explain how Finland has an ‘infrastructure of happiness,’ meaning that its social services are adding to the citizen’s quality of life. It’s having free high quality education, good health care and long life expectancy, he added.

“We have limited corruption, equality, social mobility, freedom, social security, nature, and trust. Trust amongst the population and trust towards socialism institutions,” he continued.

Hen then shared that just like Filipinos, Finnish people do not necessarily enjoy paying taxes. However they love to pay them because it’s used wisely.

“We get a lot in return. Thi trust is a kind of a glue in keeping our society together.”

Source: CNN Philippines