Finnish man dies after crashing his car into a house pillar

Finnish man dies in car crash, possibly due to heart condition. Picture for illustration. Courtesy: Unsplash.

A 70-year-old Finnish man died after crashing his car into a house pillar in Nong Tat Subdistrict, Buriram Province, on September 18, at 4:00 PM.

The Buriram City Police and local rescue teams responded to the scene, where they found the man’s body in the driver’s seat of a damaged pickup truck. His Thai partner, 43-year-old Ms. Nongyao, was present and deeply distressed.

The village head, who was first notified, described finding the man slumped over the wheel with the engine still running. The man’s partner later explained that he had a history of heart disease and high blood pressure, which may have caused the accident.

Source: News.ch7.com

