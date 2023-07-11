Collapsing bridge in Bangkok kills at least 2 people, many injured and still trapped

The bridge “Lat Krabang” in Bangkok, Thailand that has been under construction, collapsed on Monday evening, 10 July 2023, killing at least 2 people and 13 were injured.

According to the BBC, many missing people may still be trapped under the collapsed structures.

Shortly after the resume teams arrived at the scene, Chatchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok attended to the incident area.

“It’s something that shouldn’t happen. Next, we need to look carefully at various projects, mainly focusing on public safety. There must be someone responsible for this. Because it is not a force majeure, ”said Governor Chatchart.

Currently, the media and the public are paying more attention to who the contractor company that has been responsible for the construction is and what they have to say.

There is much evidence showing that the construction has not progressed as it should be, such as, the construction of equipment to obstruct the traffic that is causing a lot of traffic jams.

According to the contract documents, the construction cost is 1,664,550,000 baht, with Bangkok paying all expenses. The project is expected to be completed in December 2024.

In addition, police are urgently investigating the case and have asked people for cooperation to avoid traffic routes in the area.

