Fire at Nightclub in Cambodia kills at least 6 people

The fire at a nightclub in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, killed at least six people including four men and two women on Saturday, 1 July 2023.

According to AFP via the Bangkok Post, it took a few hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

“We don’t know yet if there will be more victims,” said Phnom Penh Municipal Police spokesman San Sok Seiha.

Currently, the authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

