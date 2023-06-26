General news / Sweden

One killed, several injured in roller coaster crash in Sweden

A roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement in Stockholm, Sweden caused one person dead and nine people injured on Sunday, 25 June 2023.

Eyewitnesses said the park’s Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride, sending people crashing to the ground, according to Reuters.

“Today is a day of mourning at Grona Lund, we’ve had a very serious accident in the roller coaster Jetline, where one person has died and nine people have been injured,” Jan Eriksson, the park’s chief executive, said in a press conference.

Police said the nine injured people were being treated in hospital, and that three had severe injuries.

