Maersk shifts focus as Singapore gains six Europe routes

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch - Leave a Comment

Singapore is set to gain six new Asia-North Europe shipping routes, while Maersk-controlled Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia will lose two, as part of a global reshuffle in shipping alliances. This reorganization involves the restructuring of the Ocean Alliance, THE Alliance, and 2M into the Gemini Cooperation, Premier Alliance, and standalone MSC.

Danish shipping giant Maersk is adjusting its strategy by reducing direct routes under the Gemini network, focusing on improving schedule reliability. Key ports in Southeast Asia are affected, with Vietnam’s Cai Mep gaining two new routes. In Europe, Antwerp will lose four services as shipping activity shifts to Rotterdam and Wilhelmshaven.

This reshuffle reflects evolving strategies among shipping leaders, like Maersk, aiming to enhance efficiency through hub-and-spoke operations. The changes will impact logistics between Southeast Asia and Europe, offering more services in some regions but fewer direct options for others.

