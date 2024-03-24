Finnish Minister leads trade mission to Thailand

The Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Travio leads a four-day trade mission to Thailand from today 24 March 2024. Ten Finnish companies will accompany him and the mission will focus on circular economy, construction and clean transition solutions.

Ville Travio will officially open Salo Tech Thailand’s solar panel factory in Rayong and he will deliver opening speeches at four business seminars. The mission also marks the 70 year anniversary of the Thai-Finnish diplomatic relations.

The Finnish Minister will meet Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee, Minister of Industry Pimphattra Wichaikul, Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai and the Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt.

According to Ville Travio, Finnish companies have a lot to offer to contribute to Thailand’s efforts to acchieve sustainable economic growth. Furthermore, he said there is potential for increasing trade and business collaborations between the two countries.

Source: Finlandabroad.fi