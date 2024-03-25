Swedish man dead in Phuket accident

A motorbike accident involving four individuals has left three dead and one injured. Among the involved was a 52 year old Swedish man.

The accident occurred yesterday, 24 March 2024, at approximately 3 am. in the morning in front of a restaurant called Pan’s Kitchen. The Pol Lt. Col Somkiat Sarakit of the Chalong Police was quickly informed and arrived to the accident shortly after being informed.

Three people were dead when the police arrived. The deceased were the 52 year old Swedish man, a 36 year old Russian man, and a 44 year old Thai woman. An 18 year old Thai woman had been involved in the accident, but was still alive when the police arrived. She was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

So far the preliminary investigations show that the Russian man and the 18 year old Thai woman was on one of the motorbikes, and the Swedish man and the 44 year old Thai woman was on the other.

According to the national road safety agency, Thai RSC, there has already been 48 deaths and 6,605 people injured in accidents on Phuket’s roads this year. This number is excluding this accident.

Source: The Phuket News