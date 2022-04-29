Finnish shipping company welcomes first hybrid RoRo newbuild from China to its fleet

Finnlines, the Finnish shipping company took delivery of Finneco l, their new roll-on/roll-off hybrid vessel from China on 28 April 2022 with the ship being touted as the largest and more eco-friendly vessel than any other ro-ro vessel in the Baltic Sea.

The hybrid newbuild’s cargo carrying capacity will increase by nearly 40% meaning that in practice the vessel can carry approximately 400 trailers per voyage, according to news reports.

The classification society Rina has assigned an additional class notation “Green Plus” for the vessel’s environmental performance.

Furthermore, the ship has the ability to achieve zero emissions during port calls with a battery power bank of 5 MW as the batteries are recharged during sailing and it also has 600m2 of solar panels to further generate power. Over and above this, an exhaust gas cleaning system will cut emissions and reduce harmful particles in the air.