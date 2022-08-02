Join “Sweden Pavilion” in Bangkok

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok works together with the National Science and Technology Fair Thailand (NSTFair Thailand) to organize the “Sweden Pavilion” at the National Science and Technology Fair 2022.

The event will start on 13-21 August 2022 from 9.00 – 19.00 at the Exhibition and Convention Center of IMPACT Arena.

By joining it, one can learn about various aspects of sustainability, including:

The “Re:waste – how Sweden is rethinking resources” exhibition

STEAM education with Strawbees by Aksorn NEX

Recycled products made from Tetra Pak cartons

Plus, participating in quiz and games that grants prizes \

Interested to explore how Swedish innovations are created to support the world’s sustainability and growing economies, mark the dates for Sweden Pavilion event.

For more information, please check https://www.facebook.com/nstfairTH/