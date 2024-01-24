Finland’s role in the new Indonesian capital: A conversation with Finnish Ambassador Pekka Kaihilahti

In a recent interview, Finland’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Pekka Kaihilahti, shared multifaceted insights into Finland’s role in Indonesia and the country’s new capital project.

From Nordic collaboration to the imperative push for sustainability in the broader Southeast Asian region – this comprehensive discussion explores the complexities of international cooperation for a greener future.

Diplomacy – a personal journey

Reflecting on his role, Ambassador Kaihilahti traces his affinity for the region, fueled by academic pursuits and language skills.

“I’ve done a lot of work with Asia over my career,” he notes. Revealing his proficiency of the Chinese language and a master’s thesis focused on Asian cooperation.

The Ambassador’s long-standing interest in Southeast Asia finds its roots in early exposure to events like the Vietnam War. Adding a personal dimension to his diplomatic journey.

Kaihilahti shares his enduring passion for Southeast Asia, expressing a long-time desire for a posting in Indonesia. His observations on Indonesian culture highlight its syncretic nature – absorbing influences from various religions.

“The way they have absorbed influences from all the other religions is very interesting,” he reflects.

Taking part in the “New Capital Project”

One of his latest tasks as the Finnish Ambassador to Indonesia, has been to further Finnish business interest involving the construction of a new Indonesian capital. Ambassador Kaihilahti underscores Finland’s active participation in Indonesia’s new capital project. Positioning the country as a specialized partner committed to sharing expertise on sustainability.

“We’ve been recognized as a knowledge partner, sharing our experiences and best practices to facilitate their goals related to sustainability and green aspects of the city,” Kaihilaht affirms.

The emphasis is on decentralizing Indonesia’s economic gravity away from Jakarta, aligns with Finland’s commitment to sustainability.

Sustainability in Southeast Asia

The Nordic focus on sustainability reflects the Ambassadors work in Southeast Asia. Discussing the challenges of balancing sustainability goals with economic considerations in a developing country as Indonesia – acknowledging the need for cost-effective solutions.

“We all prioritize the green transition as one of our key sectors. It presents a twofold challenge to us, impacting everyone involved in renewables,” the Ambassador explains – highlighting a shared Nordic goal.

Kaihilahti not only credits a shared Nordic vision for the more sustainable solutions in the region. He also acknowledges the role of his predecessors who founded the groundwork.

“If something positive takes place during my tenure here, the seeds have most likely been sown by my predecessors,” the Ambassador says with a sympathetic humility.

How Finland can contribute to a greener future

The Ambassador further emphasize the significance of state-of-the-art products. Highlighting Finland’s dedication to advancing technology while ensuring ecological sustainability.

“We possess cutting-edge products and solutions, technologically speaking,” the Ambassador shares with pride in his voice. He then mentions different Finnish projects – among them technology aimed at reducing energy waste.

“One of many sustainable projects we’ve been trying to pioneer here is smart grids,” he shares.

In Finland, smart grids play an essential role in advancing the efficiency and sustainability of electricity distribution. The goal is to integrate renewable energy sources, optimizing energy usage, and contribute to global grid modernization initiatives – like the Ambassador strives to do in Indonesia.

Collaboration and competition among the Nordics

Despite the cooperative spirit among the Nordic embassies, all located in the same office building in Jakarta, Kaihilahti acknowledges the competition among the nations as well. Especially among the Nordic companies.

“Often, companies find themselves competing with one another. Not only on a national level but also as rivals within the same industry,” he notes.

However, he underscores the presence of Nordic collaboration, along with the importance of European Union membership in facilitating joint efforts in trade relations and negotiations with Indonesia. This along with a shared community among the Nordic nations in the form of NordCham, Indonesia.

Overall, the interview with Ambassador Kaihilahti underscores the importance of international collaboration for shaping the future of nations and fostering a sustainable path – and hopefully a greener new capital in Indonesia. Build with the help of Finland, and the Nordic country’s sustainable solutions.