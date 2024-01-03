First made-in-China cruise ship with a Finnish control system has been launched

China’s first large cruise liner, Adora Magic City, recently embarked on its maiden voyage, symbolizing a significant achievement for the nation’s shipbuilding industry. Despite the celebration, it’s noteworthy that the 135,500-ton vessel heavily depends on foreign technology – including a Finnish developed control system.

Finnish Wärtsilä is the company behind the essential control systems for the Adora Magic City. The Helsinki-headquartered maritime company has provided the Chinese ship with several technologies, including an: automation and control system, valve control system, low location lighting, navigation system, engine and bridge control room console, and smart motor control unit.

Chen Gang, chief designer and general manager at state-owned CSSC Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., which built the luxury cruise liner, told a Chinese media outlet, that of the 110 contracting suppliers, only 30% were Chinese companies.

This approach aligns with China’s consistent tactic of acquiring foreign technology in exchange for market access. The Adora Magic City’s dependence on its Finnish control systems underscores China’s commitment to technological advancement and global economic competitiveness.

Source: Quartz