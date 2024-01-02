Sweden takes over Presidency of Nordic Council

Sweden has taken over the presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers, affecting January 1, 2024. The nations’ goal is to make the Nordic region the world’s most integrated and sustainable by 2030.

Key priorities include eliminating border barriers, promoting mobility, and advancing a green, competitive, and socially sustainable Nordic region.

“It must be easy to live, study, work and operate a business anywhere in the Nordic region and across its borders. We now need to translate words into action and step up the pace of our efforts. We need to eliminate border barriers, and promote mobility and integration,” Minister for EU Affairs, Jessika Roswall, said.

About 100 meetings, including 20 ministerial-level gatherings and high-level conferences, are planned for the year.

