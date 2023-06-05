General news / Vietnam

First Vietnamese Women Forum held in Europe

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo captured from Vietnam News Agency.

The first forum of overseas Vietnamese women forum was held in Europe on 3 June 2023, gathering nearly 250 delegates from 21 countries.

The forum was an initiative of the association of Vietnamese women in Hungary.

According to Vietnam Plus, the key messages presented were about the preservation of Vietnamese values and international integration as well as spreading cultures to connect different generations within their families.

Joining the forum were Deputy of the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai, and former Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/first-forum-of-overseas-vietnamese-women-held-in-europe/254142.vnp

Related posts:

Danish Film Festival in Vietnam Nordcham Philippines invites for 2-days Nordic Innovation Forum Vietnamese Truong Sa ‘soldiers’ travel to Denmark to meet with ambassador Euro Village to be held in Philippines

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *