First Vietnamese Women Forum held in Europe

The first forum of overseas Vietnamese women forum was held in Europe on 3 June 2023, gathering nearly 250 delegates from 21 countries.

The forum was an initiative of the association of Vietnamese women in Hungary.

According to Vietnam Plus, the key messages presented were about the preservation of Vietnamese values and international integration as well as spreading cultures to connect different generations within their families.

Joining the forum were Deputy of the Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai, and former Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/first-forum-of-overseas-vietnamese-women-held-in-europe/254142.vnp