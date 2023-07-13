Ho Chi Minh City to host first river festival in August

The municipal Department of Tourism announced that Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam to host its first river festival on 4-6 August 2023 in various tourist sites of the city including the the Saigon Cruise Port, the Bach Dang Wharf Park, and the Binh Dong Wharf, along the banks of Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal, and many other places.

The opening ceremony of the festival will take place at the Thu Ngu flagpole heritage site in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.

The festival was aimed to spread Vietnamese culture, the message of preserving and honoring the importance of rivers and canals, and advocating environmental protection among local and international travelers.

In addition, “The festival is also meant to develop Ho Chi Minh City into a modern riverside city that can tap the resources of rivers and the sea to contribute to positioning the city’s brand as a cultural identity-rich river city,” said Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, director of the Ho Chi Minh Department of Tourism.

According to the Tuoi Tre News, there will also be an art exhibition titled “‘Saigon – River Tells Stories” which will be attended by some 700 artists, directors, experts, consultants, and staff workers.

Any Nordics living in the area during the festival period are interested can save the dates to attend the event and learn more about the historical and cultural beauty Ho Chi Minh City beholds.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/ttnewsstyle/20230713/ho-chi-minh-city-to-organize-first-river-festival-in-august/74362.html