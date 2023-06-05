Cheers flood into Bangkok Pride Parade as Thai PM candidate promises gender equality

The Bangkok Pride Parade was held in Thailand on Sunday, 4 June 2023, in the celebration of Pride Month.

Over 50,000 of LGBTQ+ people and the ones who support them attended the event.

The parade was filled with rainbow flags and signs advocating about gender equality and accepting diverse sexual orientations said “freedom to choose gender” and another that said “love is love,” reported Reuters.

The event was also attended by Thailand’s political figures including the Bangkok governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, Thai Prime Minister candidate from Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, and more.

On this occasion, Pita did not fail to affirm one of his government coalition’s agendas which is to pass laws, including the Marriage Equality Act, to ensure equal rights for all couples regardless of gender.

“Once the government is formed we will support Marriage Equality (Act), Gender Identity (Act) and several others, including welfare,” Pita told reporters at the parade.

“These few things will make the celebration of diversity in Pride Month into pride always,” he said.

