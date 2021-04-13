Fjord FSTR finally arrives Hirtshals, Denmark

After a long journey from the Philippines and a year’s delay, Fjord Line’s new catamaran has finally arrived at Hirtshals Harbor in Denmark. Fjord FSTR, which is a state-of-the-art and high-tech ship, is primarily designed for fast transport of goods as well as cars and passengers between Denmark and Norway.

It was the Australian shipyard Austal, which back in 2017 was given the task of building the ship. Construction started in the spring of 2018 at the company’s shipyard in the Philippines, and Fjord FSTR was launched in February 2020. Shortly afterward, the ship should have been put into operation, but due to COVID-19, the ship was left at the shipyard.

On March 7, 2021, Fjord Line’s crew of 11 people could finally set course for Hirtshals after a 1 year delay, and after a 5 week-long journey across three oceans, through 11 time zones and an involuntary break at the Suez Canal, Fjord FSTR could finally dock in Hirtshals Sunday, April 11, 2021.

According to Hirtshals Havn, Anker Laden-Andersen, Chairman of the Board at the Port of Hirtshals says, “Even though it is a year later than expected, we are happy to finally be able to welcome Fjord FSTR to Hirtshals. The new catamaran will undoubtedly contribute to making the transport of both passengers and goods via Hirtshals even more attractive in the future.”