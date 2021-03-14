Philippines built Fjord FSTR sets sail from Cebu to Hirtshals, Denmark

A Danish-commissioned high-speed ferry, Fjord FSTR, sets sail from Cebu to Hirtshals, Denmark on 5 March 2021. Fjord Line, a Danish shipping company, commissioned Austal Philippines to build the 109-meter catamaran ferry which can accommodate 1,200 passengers and over 400 cars.

The launch of the vessel coincides with the 75th anniversary of Philippine-Denmark diplomatic relations. Philippine Ambassador to Denmark H.E. Leo M. Herrera-Lim conveyed that ”the delivery of the ship is a significant milestone as it is the first wholly constructed ship in the Philippines to carry passengers and cargoes in Denmark. It also reflects the vibrant relations between our two countries.”

The high-speed ferry will operate between Denmark and Norway. Substantial improvements were made on Fjord FSTR to enable passengers to have access to three different restaurants on board, a children’s area and a tax-free shop. The guests can also enjoy a café and a bistro while on board the ferry, according to Copenhagen Department of Foreign Affairs.

Fjord Line Project Manager Morten Larsen conveyed his appreciation to Ambassador Herrera-Lim and the personnel of the Embassy for supporting the project.